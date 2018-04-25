Fleetwood Mac are ready for their first tour since parting ways with Lindsey Buckingham. Dates begin in October and continue through the spring of 2019, as the band hits more than 50 cities.

Buckingham has been replaced by Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House. Fleetwood Mac are rounded out by co-founding members Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, as well as Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie.

“We jammed with Mike and Neil, and the chemistry really worked, and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style," Fleetwood said in a press release. "We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound.”

Most tickets go on sale May 4 at 10AM local time. A complete list of dates, cities and venues is below. For more information, go to fleetwoodmac.com.

"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family," the band said in an official statement. "With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalog of songs."

Fleetwood Mac also announced that a new SiriusXM channel focusing exclusively on the band will begin airing at 5PM ET on May 1, and will continue throughout the month on Channel 30.

Fleetwood Mac 2018-19 Tour Dates

10/3 - Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

10/6 - Chicago, IL, United Center

10/10 - Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

10/12 - Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/14 - Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

10/16 - Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

10/18 - Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

10/20 - St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center

10/22 - St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

10/26 - Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

10/28 - Milwaukee, WI, Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

10/30 - Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

11/1 - Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

11/3 - Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre

11/5 - Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

11/7 - Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

11/10 - Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

11/12 - Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

11/14 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

11/17 - Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

11/19 - Portland, OR, Moda Center

11/21 - San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose

11/23 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

11/25 - Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

11/28 - Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/30 - Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

12/3 - Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

12/6 - Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center

12/8 - San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

12/11 - Inglewood, CA, The Forum

12/13 - Inglewood, CA, The Forum

2/5 - Houston, TX, Toyota Center

2/7 - Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

2/9 - Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center

2/13 - Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena at The BJCC

2/16 - New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

2/18 - Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

2/20 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

2/22 - Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

2/24 - Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

2/27 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

3/3 - Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena

3/5 - Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

3/9 - Atlantic City, NJ, Boardwalk Hall

3/11- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

3/13 - Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

3/15 - Hartford, CT, XL Center

3/20 - Albany, NY, Times Union Center

3/24 - Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

3/26 - Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

3/31- Boston, MA, TD Garden

4/5 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center