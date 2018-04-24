News of Smallville star Allison Mack ’s arrest for sex-trafficking got exponentially weirder with each new name added to the conspiracy. It now seems Mack even tried to recruit Harry Potter star Emma Watson , according to a series of tweets from 2016.

Mack was arrested late last week in connection with Keith Raniere’s “NXIVM” organization and its “DOS” offshoot, in which Mack allegedly branded women kept as sexual “slaves.” The organization was also said to include Battlestar Galactica alum Nikki Clyne (who may have married Mack for citizenship), and even Mack’s co-star Kristen Kreuk participated in NXIVM before its nefarious turn. People and Page Six have now combed through some of Mack’s old tweets, and it seems the actress at several points in 2016 even attempted to recruit Emma Watson (h/t UPROXX ):

As noted, Watson at some point changed her Twitter handle to “@EmmaWatson,” unrelated to Mack’s Tweets. And while it’s plausible Mack wanted only to speak to Watson about the more outward-facing life coach aspects of NXIVM, documentation of the charges against Mack clearly outlines how each DOS member was required to recruit and train additional “slaves” in the manner of a pyramid scheme. It’s equally plausible Mack’s overtures came at Raniere’s behest.

Mack is reportedly “engaged in plea negotiations,” which may result in disposition of the case without trial. Stay tuned for more on this bizarre saga as it unfolds.