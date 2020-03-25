First Responders, Healthcare Workers Drink for Free at Starbucks

Starbucks is saying thank you to brave men and women across the country by giving them free coffee during the coronavirus crisis. From now until May 3, frontline workers like first responders and healthcare workers can get a tall brewed coffee, either hot or iced, on the house.

The coffee company announced their commitment to supporting these workers this morning on their website. Of course, here in New York, workers will have to visit Starbucks through drive-thru or takeout to get their coffee, and let their barista know they are a frontline worker.

Starbucks is also donating a total of $500,000 to causes that support those fighting the coronavirus from the frontlines. The Starbucks Foundation will donate $250,000 to Operation Gratitude, an organization delivering care package to healthcare workers, and $250,000 to Direct Relief, an organization supporting the delivery of protective equipment and essential medical items.