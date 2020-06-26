Fireworks Over New Hartford Being Held July 4th

COVID-19 has caused quite the stir in terms of cancellations for this summer. With the 4th of July coming up next weekend - many have wondered about the status of different celebrations in the Mohawk Valley.

It was announced today that the Yahnundasis Golf Club and the Town of New Hartford are teaming up for 'Fireworks over New Hartford' on July 4th.

According to the Utica OD, the fireworks were made possible thanks to donations from Utica National Insurance Group, Gates-Cole Insurance, and Northern Safety & Industrial.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Those who choose to watch the show from public areas are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines to help reduce the spread of the virus. The show is planned with a "high aerial" display so the fireworks can be seen from surrounding areas.

Residents can view the fireworks from the following public areas: the Utica National parking lot, the Sangertown Square parking lot, Sherrill Brook Park and for members, the Yahnundasis Golf Club.

If you typically have fireworks in your area and are unsure of the status of them - you can find the full list of what fireworks are happening/cancelled here.

If all else fails, you can always watch Macy's Fireworks Display on July 4th on NBC, broadcast live from East River in NYC, in the comfort of your home, from 8pm - 10pm.

If you plan on going out to any of the festivities - be safe.