The temperatures are dropping in Western New York, but we've never let a little cold keep us from enjoying a good meal with friends and family. Just like last year, igloo dining is all the rage in Buffalo. There's something very VIP about having your own private dining space, especially since they are heated. And you can't go wrong enjoying your favorite meal from a local restaurant sitting around a toasty fire pit. Check out these 8 Buffalo-area restaurants, four with igloo dining and 4 with fire pits.

1. Allen Burger Venture

175 Allen Street

Buffalo, NY

It has 5 tables with fire pits available.

2. Tappo Italian

338 Ellicott Street

Buffalo, NY 14203

Tappo's igloos can seat up to 8 people for up to 2 hours. The meal packages are served family-style, but Tappo can accommodate special requests such as gluten-free, vegan, and dairy-free. The base igloo package is $450, the premium package is $550, the elite package is $650 and the small group package is $50 per person. Visit the booking page for all the details and to make a reservation.

3. Frankie Primo's +39 North

26 Webster Street

North Tonawanda, NY 14120

The North Tonawanda location of this downtown Buffalo staple is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays from 4 pm to 10 pm, Fridays from 4 pm to 11 pm, Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 10 pm.

4. Rick's On Main

687 Main Street

East Aurora, NY 14052

Rick's is offering Igloo dining now through April 2nd for up to four people. Reservations are available Monday through Thursday at 4 pm, 6 pm, or 8 pm. Friday through Saturday reservations can be booked for 4:30 pm, 6:30 pm or, 8:30 pm. Each booking is for 1 hour 45 minutes. The igloos are heated, have an air purification system and a private speaker. You must order a minimum of $300 food and beverages, not including tax or gratuity. You can get more info and book reservations here.

5. 42 North Brewing

25 Pine Street East

Aurora, NY 14052

42 North, which offers BBQ from Fat Bob's and has a taproom, has an outdoor fire pit to warm up on a cold WNY day, while still enjoying food and beer.

6. Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott Street

Buffalo, NY 14203

Deep South Taco offers igloo dining for a minimum of 4 people at $35 per person (food and beverages). Visit its igloo dining page for more info and to make a reservation.

7. The Place

229 Lexington Avenue

Buffalo, New York 14222

The great thing about The Place, which starts serving Sunday brunch at 10 am, is that you can reserve a fire pit in advance by clicking here.

8. Zambistro Restaurant

408 Main Street

Medina, NY 14103

Zambistro is offering igloo dining. Reservations are available Monday through Thursday at 5 pm and 7 pm (downstairs patio). During the weekend, igloo dining is available on the downstairs patio and the rooftop, Friday and Saturday at 4 pm, 6 pm and, 8 pm. There are three menus to choose from. Visit the igloo reservation page for more info.

The Ice at Canalside

Canalside offers an igloo experience, although it's not for dining. The igloos at Canalside cost $199 for 8 people for 90 minutes. The price includes admission and skate rentals for all guests (up to 8) and complimentary hot cocoa.

