Filing For Unemployment Benefits in New York Just Got Easier

Having trouble filing for unemployment in New York? It's about to get a little easier.

Critical upgrades are being made as part of the New York Department of Labor's comprehensive 'Tech Surge.'

"When New Yorkers log in to the Department of Labor's system, they will find a new, improved and more user-friendly application allowing them to better access the benefits they deserve" Communications Director Dani Lever said.

Don't worry if you haven't been able to file yet. All claims will be backdated to when you became unemployed. If you are eligible, you will be paid for all benefits due.

If you are filing a new Unemployment Insurance claim, the day you should apply is based on the first letter of your last name.

A - F file on Monday

G - N file on Tuesday

O - Z file on Wednesday

Missed your day? File on Thurs-Fri-Sat-Sun.

You can file a claim at Labor.ny.gov.

You're asked to not call the telephone claims center unless you are instructed to call to complete your application.

