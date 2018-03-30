April will soon become our most apocalyptic month. Before the impending finale fills us with Fear , The Walking Dead heralds its companion series’ fourth season with an extended trailer of Morgan crossing over with Madison, Nick, Alicia and the rest.

At long last, AMC released a full trailer for Fear The Walking Dead Season 4, which picks up Season 3’s dam-splitting aftermath to find Madison, Strand, Nick, Alicia and others in a baseball diamond in Houston, Texas. The new footage also clues us in on cast additions Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace , Jenna Elfman and more, while Lennie James ’ presence once again guarantees that Morgan survives The Walking Dead Season 8. Be warned that the trailer audio doesn’t appear to start until 20 seconds in:

Here’s the synopsis:

In Season 4, we will see the world of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her family through new eyes — the eyes of Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who is joining the story from the world of “The Walking Dead.” The characters’ immediate pasts mix with an uncertain present of struggle and discovery as they meet new friends, foes and threats. They fight for each other, against each other and against a legion of the dead to somehow build an existence against the crushing pressure of lives coming apart. There will be darkness and light; terror and grace; and the heroic, mercenary and craven, all crashing together toward a new reality for ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’

Season 4 will premiere on Sunday, April 15, immediately after The Walking Dead Season 8 finale closes its “All Out War” arc. In addition to a timeline shift, Fear The Walking Dead Season 4 will also bring its visuals in line with the main series , as showrunners Ian Goldberg and Adam Chambliss take over for Dave Erickson.

Time will tell if Fear Season 4 keeps so promising as its first trailer, so stay tuned.