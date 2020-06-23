Be careful what hand sanitizer you're buying and using. Some may be toxic.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use any hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico, due to the potential presence of methanol, a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects.

If you've been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol, you're advised to seek immediate treatment for possible methanol poisoning. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although anyone using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

The FDA has contacted the company, recommending the hand sanitizer products be removed due to the risks associated with methanol poisoning. So far, the company hasn't taken action to remove these potentially dangerous products from the market. Therefore, the FDA recommends everyone stop using these hand sanitizers and dispose of them immediately in appropriate hazardous waste containers. Do not flush or pour them down the drain.

To date, the FDA is not aware of any reports of adverse events associated with these hand sanitizer products but everyone is encouraged to report any problems to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.