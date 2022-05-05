We know there are many places for good fishing in Upstate New York, but one of the greats just showed us how it's down on our own turf.

Hank Parker, a well-known bass fisherman and host of "Hank Parker's Outdoor Magazine", took a trip up to New York for some good fishing. The North Carolina native went all the way up to the Thousand Islands to go bass fishing on the St. Lawrence River. There he had quite the time.

If you don't know who Hank Parker is, former CBS Morning Show host Bryan Gumble once compared him to "the rod-n-reel answer to Michael Jordan." Hank won the Bassmaster Classic in both 1979 and 1989, making him one of only four people to ever win the tournament twice.

In 1985 he began hosting a T.V. show called "Hank Parker's Outdoor Magazine". There have been 26 seasons of the show, with the most recent coming out in 2018. Hank is also in the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, the Legends of the Outdoors Hall of Fame and the International Game Fish Association Hall of Fame.

But what's most important now is that he was just in Upstate New York.

He made a post on Facebook before heading up here, joking about how the gas prices are going to kill him during the trip.

I might need to refinance the house to pay for my fuel, but I'll about that later because we going bass fishing y'all! Come on!

Though the gas prices put a dent in his pocket, great fishing on the water sure put a smile on his face. While up on the St. Lawrence, he caught over 50 small-mouth bass.

These fish were coming out with their fins up saying 'uncle, uncle I give up'

Safe to say, we New Yorkers know that there's always good fishing to be found in our state. But at least now our waters have been certified this season by a bass fishing legend.

