The Place Behind the Famous Garbage Plate, Nick Tahou Up For Sale

The place that has served the famous Garbage Plate for more than 100 years in Rochester is up for sale.

Nick Tahou, like most small businesses, has been struggling to survive. The restaurant was serving 300 to 400 customers per day before the coronavirus pandemic. Now Tahou's is lucky to serve 150 on a good day.

Alex Tahou took over the restaurant when his father, Nick, passed away in 1997. Now that's he pushing 70, Alex says he's working more than ever, and wants to spend more time with his family. "I'm not getting any younger and I hoped to be retired by now, never mind working more," Alex told WHEC.

The iconic building, built in 1900 that was transformed from a railroad station to become the home of the famous Garbage Plate in 1918 is on the market for $975,000. But after 103 years, Nick Tahou’s name will live on. Howard Hanna, who lists the property, says a license agreement is also available.

“There’s no succession plan with family members, so when you have that — god forbid something happened to me tomorrow — what would everybody do?” Tahou told Rochester First.

A GoFundMe was set up to help keep Tahou open. "While we greatly appreciate it, it’s not who we are or what we are about," Nick Tahou tweeted. "We are not looking for charity. The hard working #ROC folks should keep their money or support other local causes."

Jim Gaffigan, who once stopped at Nick Tahou when he was in town for a show wasn't happy to hear the news.

Gaffigan even included the Garbage Plate in his show.

Since news broke of the restaurant going on the market, community members and guests have been pouring in the door.