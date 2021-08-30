Explore 80 Acre New York Property with Private Island on a Private Lake

I was fortunate to grow up with the "lake life". I had access to swimming, canoeing, waterskiing and in the winter it was snowmobiling and skating. It wasn't until I moved away that I realized how lucky I was to walk out my backdoor and jump in the lake anytime I wanted.

Our property never had a million dollar price tag so can you imagine what $16.4 million could get you? You don't have to imaging. Take a look at this Rock Hill, New York property with your own lake, island and archery range on 80 acres.

