We're all sick of being cooped up at home. But, even though we still have to observe social distancing measure because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the great outdoors offers lots of options for exercise and natural beauty.

We've dedicated Saturdays recently to exploring spots with great hikes, trails, parks, and waterfalls all around Central New York. Some of them we'd heard of but never visited, others we were never aware existed, and some we'd been to years before but experienced anew. Here's a look at Pratt's Falls, located in Pompey, just a few miles southeast of Syracuse:

Pratt's Falls - Pompey, NY

Pratt's Falls is an Onondaga County park, and has great hiking trails, a playground, picnic areas, an archery facility, and a 137-foot waterfall.