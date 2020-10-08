Explore Haunted History with a CNY Paranormal Virtual Ghost Hunt

If you've always wanted to be part of an actual paranormal investigation or ghost hunt, here's your chance - and you don't even have to leave your house in Utica.

If you're like me and have always wanted to be part of a legitimate paranormal investigation but the pandemic has messed with your plans - or maybe you need a "training wheels" kind of experience before you go all in - this is the event for you.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Phantom Visions Paranormal is conducting a virtual investigation of the historic Bundy House in Binghamton. "The Historic Bundy House, built in 1892 for Harlow and Julia Bundy and their family, has seen several families live there until 1942 when the last occupant, Elizabeth Hopton, passed away. Later, the house endured years of vacancy, saw occupancy as a boarding house, office space, and even printing shop until 2002 when rehabilitation began to preserve the house as a museum," according to the Haunted History Trail.

You can catch the live-streamed paranormal investigation on three days:

Oct 16, 2020 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Nov 20, 2020 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Dec 18, 2020 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

If you'd like to participate in the ghost hunt, all you need to do is log onto Facebook and check out the live stream on the Phantom Visions Paranormal page. If it gets too scary - you can just shut your eyes.

If you feel ready for the real thing, Phantom Visions is hosting an in-person ghost hunt you can take part in as well.