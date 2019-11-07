Untreated wet or slushy roads may ice over tonight resulting in slick roads tonight into Friday morning.

Rain develops today, then changes to wet snow this afternoon-evening; first at highest elevations of Central NY and working down from there. While accumulations will not be much (and mainly higher terrain), any untreated wet or slushy roads could ice over tonight as temperatures plummet below freezing.

National Weather Service Binghamton

Snow amounts are expected to range from under an inch at lower elevations, to a few inches in the higher terrain of New York. However, untreated wet or slushy roads may ice over tonight as much colder air and gusty winds overspread the region. This may result in slick roads tonight into Friday morning.

NWS says: The changeover from rain to snow will take several hours for most locations into the afternoon and even late afternoon hours. Still higher elevations in NY could see an inch or two by sunset with flakes in the air by sunset...

Tonight, steady snow should end early across the region... Lows tonight should fall into the 20`s. Refreezing of water on roadways will be a concern tonight that could lead to some slick spots.

On Friday, a cold day...after any lake effect snow showers taper off. Highs temperatures will struggle to hit 30 in many locations. To add insult to injury model soundings show potential for some 20 mph wind gusts in the afternoon with wind chills in the 10`s.

Extended Forecast:

Today: Rain before 4pm, then rain and snow. High near 40. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 8 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Veterans Day: A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.