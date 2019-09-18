Exclusive Showing Of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Western Stars’ In CNY

Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars documentary includes exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, previously unseen archival images and unreleased music from Springsteen's vault.

An exclusive two-night showing will be held on Oct. 19 and 23 at 4 and 7 PM at the following locations:

Regal Destiny USA Stadium 19 IMAX & RPX

9586 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse, NY

9586 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse, NY Regal Crossgates Mall 18

120 B Washington Avenue Extension, Albany, NY

The film opens nationwide on Oct. 25, For information participating theaters and tickets, visit Fathom Events' website.

Documentary Synopsis:

Western Stars offers Springsteen fans across the country a unique opportunity to see him perform all 13 songs from the critically lauded album - his first studio album in five years. Touching on themes of love and loss, loneliness and family and inexorable passage of time, the documentary film evokes the American West - both the mythic and the hardscrabble - weaving archival footage and Springsteen's personal narration with song to tell the story of Western Stars.

In a first for Springsteen, his rendition of the album is backed up by a 30-piece orchestra and set under the cathedral ceiling of his own history nearly 100-year old barn.

Western Stars is written and performed by Bruce Springsteen, with Special Guest Patti Scialfa. Thom Zimny, Jon Landau, Barbara Carr and George Travis produced the film, with Springsteen serving as executive producer. The original score is by Springsteen.

Western Stars is Springsteen's first new studio album in five years.