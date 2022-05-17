How far he has fallen.

Once nicknamed after the comic-book hero of Gotham City, the Dark Knight, Matt Harvey now faces a suspension from baseball for his admission to opioid drug use, including a tie to another former MLB pitcher who sadly died due to a drug overdose.

Harvey, currently a member of the Baltimore Orioles minor league system, has been suspended 60 games by MLB for use and distribution of the prescription drug Oxycodone. Harvey's admission came during the trail of Eric Kay, who was convicted of distributing the drug fentanyl, which as ESPN reports, was ultimately linked to the overdose drug death of Tyler Skaggs, a pitcher from the Los Angeles Angeles who was shockingly and tragically found dead in the team's hotel room in July of 2019.

The ex-Met superhero said in federal court that he had used cocaine, and also admitted to giving and receiving the drug 'oxy' from Skaggs, with whom he was a teammate of with the Angeles during the 2019 season.

Harvey, now 33-year-old, pitched in the big leagues last year with Baltimore, going 6-14 with a 6.27 ERA.

'Harv' pitched six seasons with the Mets, including his career best 2015-campaign that saw him post a record of 13-8 with a skinny 2.71 ERA. He was an integral part in the Mets' 2015 National League Pennant and World Series-run.

Since that season, he's had a combined record of 25-53 for five different MLB teams including the Mets, along with having his name tarnished by the shared drug use with Skaggs, which would ultimately claim the young pitcher's life.

