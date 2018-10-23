Eric Trump Stumps for Tenney in New Hartford

With two weeks to go until Election Day, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney's campaign got a boost.

President Donald Trump's son Eric was at the New Hartford RNC Headquarters on Tuesday to rally Tenney supporters

President Trump came to Utica this past summer to support Tenney in her race against Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi.

The 22nd Congressional District race is considered by experts to be one of the most competitive in the country.

Trump covered a number of issues including jobs, tax cuts and why it's important to get out and vote for Tenney. Eric Trump says, "A vote for Claudia is a vote for my father." He emphasized that all the progress made by his father's administration could be undone if Republicans lose the house.

Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi's campaign released the following statement on Eric Trump's visit:

Claudia Tenney is no stranger to saddling the taxpayers of Upstate New York with new costs that only benefit her and her wealthy supporters. In August she left the taxpayers of Oneida County with a nearly $30,000 bill for her fundraiser with the president. Earlier in the year she voted for a tax bill that gives an enormous handout to corporations and the wealthy while ballooning the debt by $1.9 trillion.

Now Tenney is holding another event to sell this tax plan that will likely leave her constituents on the hook for thousands. Today, Eric Trump, who stands to make millions from the tax plan Tenney voted for, will campaign with Tenney. Trump has already racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in hotels, airfare, and other costs at the taxpayers’ expense. If history is any guide, Tenney will leave the taxpayers of Oneida County with thousands more in security and travel costs.

“Claudia Tenney thinks this campaign will be won by bringing the president’s Thanksgiving table to our area,” said Ellen Foster, campaign manager for Anthony Brindisi. “But people are all but begging their Congresswoman to talk turkey on critical issues like healthcare, social security, and increasing cable rates. We’re still waiting.”