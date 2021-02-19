Enjoy the Winter Wonderland of the Adirondacks By Horse

Enjoy the winter wonderland of the Adirondacks on a horse.

Adirondack Equine Center & Horse Rescue, just outside of Lake Placid, offers winter trail rides through the snowy Adirondack Mountains with incredible views of Whiteface Mountain, Saranac Lake, and the Adirondack High Peaks.

Don't know how to ride? Get a brief riding lesson before you hit the trails. Private and group rides that last an hour are offered. You can also take a half day adventure where you'll ride to the top of a high peak, enjoy lunch, then ride back down.

Reservations are required for both rides and you can book yours at lakeplacidhorse.com.

Adirondack Equine Center & Horse Rescue is located at 776 County Route 18 in Lake Clear, New York.

Credit: Adriondack Equine/Facebook

Lantern Lit Sleigh Ride

If you'd rather sit back and enjoy the beauty of nature in winter, take the only lantern-lit sleigh ride in the Adirondacks.

Lake Clear Lodge & Retreat, the oldest lodge in the 6 million acre Adirondack Park, partners with a local farm to offer lantern-lit sleigh rides every winter. Glide over trails and the shores of Lake Clear, as kerosene lanterns light the way.

Photo Credit - Lake Clear Lodge & Retreat

Make your weekend retreat complete with a stay in a secluded chalet complete with your own fireplace. Enjoy a 1920s inspired speakeasy dinner, that you'll need a password to get in. There's even cross country skiing and snowshoeing available.

The sleigh ride season typically runs from mid-December through the first weekend in March. Learn more and get prices for an overnight stay and lantern lit sleigh ride at Lakeclearlodge.com.

Dog Sledding

Or try something different this winter and mush through the Adirondacks on a dog sled.

Dog sledding has been a long tradition in the Adirondacks. An Alaskan dog musher brought the first dog sled team to Saranac Lake in 1910, according to ADK Forever Wild. The first Olympic dog sled demonstration even took place in Lake Placid on February 6, 1932.

You can enjoy the tradition too by dog sledding across Mirror Lake or gliding through the Adirondack wilderness. Several people offer dog sled tour and you can find them along Main Street in Lake Placid during the winter season.

Photo Credit - Klaus Rein/Think Stock

Thunder Mountain Dog Sled Tours

Thunder Mountain Dog Sled Tours operate daily from mid-morning to early evening throughout the winter months. Tour hours are weather dependent.

Location: On Mirror Lake, Lake Placid

Phone: (518) 891-6239

Mike Arnold Dog Sled Rides

Location: On Mirror Lake, Lake Placid

Phone: (518) 323-7622