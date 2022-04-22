Education and Enforcement: No Empty Chair Campaign Getting Underway
Local law enforcement officials are preparing their weeklong No Empty Chair campaign.
It's an initiative from the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee and focuses on educating young drivers about the danger and death disks associated with drunk or impaired driving, as well as distracted driving.
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol held a press conference on Friday at Sauquoit Central School ahead of next week's education and enforcement effort. During it, county, state, and local law enforcement will be stepping up their patrols near local high schools. They'll be looking for violation of the Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) Law.
“This initiative is to keep teens safe so they can enjoy what is ahead of them – prom, graduation, and then moving on to the next step of their lives. Please buckle up, slow down, and put away your cell phones while driving. These few actions will make the highways safer for all and help prevent tragedy," Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said.
The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee 2022 No Empty Chair Campaign runs from Monday April 25 through Friday the 29th with an emphasis each day on different educational components for young drivers:
- Monday, April 25, 2022 – Speeding in School Zones
- Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Seat Belt and Child Restraints
- Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Cell Phone Use and Texting
- Thursday, April 28, 2022 – Operation Safe Stop
- Friday, April 29, 2022 - Underage Drinking and Impaired Driving