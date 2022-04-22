Local law enforcement officials are preparing their weeklong No Empty Chair campaign.

It's an initiative from the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee and focuses on educating young drivers about the danger and death disks associated with drunk or impaired driving, as well as distracted driving.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol held a press conference on Friday at Sauquoit Central School ahead of next week's education and enforcement effort. During it, county, state, and local law enforcement will be stepping up their patrols near local high schools. They'll be looking for violation of the Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) Law.

“This initiative is to keep teens safe so they can enjoy what is ahead of them – prom, graduation, and then moving on to the next step of their lives. Please buckle up, slow down, and put away your cell phones while driving. These few actions will make the highways safer for all and help prevent tragedy," Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said.

via Oneida County Sheriff's Office via Oneida County Sheriff's Office loading...

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee 2022 No Empty Chair Campaign runs from Monday April 25 through Friday the 29th with an emphasis each day on different educational components for young drivers:

Monday, April 25, 2022 – Speeding in School Zones

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Seat Belt and Child Restraints

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Cell Phone Use and Texting

Thursday, April 28, 2022 – Operation Safe Stop

Friday, April 29, 2022 - Underage Drinking and Impaired Driving

11 People Including Rangers, Climbers and a Helicopter Needed to Rescue Hiker injured climber rescued by New York Forest Rangers, Assistants and Volunteer Climbers

Daring Rescue: Injured Hudson Valley Hiked Rescued By Helicopter Must see: We have photos and a video of a daring helicopter rescue in the Hudson Valley.

Hiker Comes Within 5 Feet Of Adirondack Male Moose

Horse In A New York Backyard Pool?! See The Dramatic Rescue Photos God Bless our amazing First Responders. They have to see and react to unique situations every day to save not just human lives, but also those of our four-legged friends. This past weekend a horse-faced a life or death situation after getting caught in the cover in someone's backyard pool in Bohemia, New York. Thankfully, the Bohemia Fire Department came to the rescue.

Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese.

Dog Rescued At New York State Park After 5 Days Of No Food Or Water