Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder feels at home in the water, but his comfort level got a little trickier recently when he decided to take part in an ALS trick shot challenge.

Vedder was challenged by Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein to complete a trick shot as part of the #TrickShot4Snowy challenge. The challenge was started to help out Calgary Flames Assistant GM Chris Snow who is battling ALS. As part of the challenge, people are asked to complete a trick shot of some athleticism and post it with the #TrickShot4Snowy hashtag, helping to bring attention to ALS, then make a donation to directly fund ALS Research.

For his trick shot, Vedder hopped atop his surf board skimming along the lake's surface following a boat. While he was doing this, he also balanced while carrying a baseball bat and waited for someone from the boat to toss him a pitch. In addition to being a surfer, Vedder's love for baseball has been well documented, so it should come as no surprise that he connected on the pitch. The bigger surprise may have been doing so while still maintaining his balance and never falling off the board. You can watch his trick shot below.

Having completed the task, Vedder then challenged his Pearl Jam bandmate Jeff Ament, claiming he knows he has some trick shots he could try, and retired NHL superstar Chris Chelios to take part in the challenge.

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Accepts the #TrickShot4Snow ALS Challenge

Fewer than 20,000 people in North America are estimated to be living with ALS. Of them only 2,000 are living with familial ALS, the kind caused by a gene passed down within a family. As of July 9, the #TrickShot4Snowy challenge had raised $186,519 for ALS research. To read more about Chris Snow and his family's journey while dealing with ALS, click here.