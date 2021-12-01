Eddie Vedder Announces 2022 Tour Behind New Solo LP

Eddie Vedder announced a brief U.S. tour for early 2022. The eight-date trek, featuring Glen Hansard as opener, launches Feb. 3 and wraps Feb. 22 in the songwriter’s hometown of Seattle.

The run will promote Vedder’s upcoming album Earthling, out Feb. 11. And he’ll be joined by an all-star backing band, the Earthlings, which debuted live in September at Vedder’s own Ohana Festival.

The group includes singer and guitarist Hansard, drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), keyboardist, guitarist and singer Josh Klinghoffer (ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers), bassist Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction) and guitarist Andrew Watt (whose production credits include Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus).

A ticket presale for members of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club (those active as of Nov. 30) will be held through Ticketmaster’s Eddie Vedder Request page. Presale registration is open now through Dec. 5 at 8PM ET.

All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration, which is open now through Dec. 4 at 8PM ET. There will be no general public sale. Additional details are available at the Pearl Jam site.

Vedder has previewed Earthling so far with two new songs, “Long Way” and “The Haves.”

Pearl Jam, meanwhile, have a European tour booked for June and July, with their website noting that dates for a postponed U.S. tour will be announced “soon.”

Eddie Vedder 2022 Tour Dates

Feb. 3 - New York City @ Beacon Theatre

Feb. 4 - New York City @ Beacon Theatre

Feb. 6 - Newark, N.J. @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Feb. 9 - Chicago @ Auditorium Theatre

Feb. 15 - El Cajon, Calif. @ The Magnolia

Feb. 17 - Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Feb. 21 - Seattle @ Benaroya Hall

Feb. 22 - Seattle @ Benaroya Hall