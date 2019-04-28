The soundtrack to the new movie Echo in the Canyon includes several of the classic songs discussed in the documentary covered by artists ranging from Neil Young to Beck to Queen of the Stone Age 's Josh Homme.

The film centers on the start of the Laurel Canyon music scene in California from 1965-67, when artists like the Byrds , the Mamas and the Papas and others developed a camaraderie based around their shared love of folk-based singer-songwriters and pop music.

The documentary includes interviews with many of the artists who were there at the time, including Jackson Browne , David Crosby , Stephen Stills and Brian Wilson . Echo in the Canyon also includes one of the last interviews with Tom Petty before his death in 2017. Jakob Dylan serves as a guide of sorts, talking with newer artists who were influenced by the sound.

The soundtrack, which comes out on May 24, features Homme covering the Monkees ' "She," Fiona Apple doing the Beach Boys ' "In My Room," Young covering another Beach Boys song, "I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times," and Regina Spektor taking on Young's Buffalo Springfield song "Expecting to Fly."

You can see the track listing below.

The first single from the album is a cover of the Mamas and the Papas' “Go Where You Wanna Go" by Dylan and Jade Castrinos. You can listen to it below.

The album was produced by the movie's director, Andrew Slater, who recorded many of the sessions at the Los Angeles studios where most of the classic original songs were laid down in the '60s.

Echo in the Canyon also premieres on May 24 in Los Angeles, followed by a showing on May 31 in New York. It will open in the rest of the country in June.

You can watch the trailer for the movie below.

Track Listing for 'Echo in the Canyon' Soundtrack

"Go Where You Wanna Go" (feat. Jade Castrinos)

"The Bells of Rhymney" (feat. Beck)

"You Showed Me" (feat. Cat Power )

"She" (feat. Josh Homme)

"In My Room" (feat. Fiona Apple)

"Goin’ Back" (feat. Beck)

"Never My Love" (feat. Norah Jones )

"It Won’t Be Wrong" (feat. Fiona Apple)

"No Matter What You Do" (feat. Regina Spektor)

"Questions" (feat. Jakob Dylan, Stephen Stills)

"I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times" (feat. Neil Young)

"Expecting to Fly" (feat. Regina Spektor)

"What’s Happening" (feat. Neil Young)



