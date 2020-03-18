Dunkin Donuts Reducing Hours and Removing Tables and Chairs

Dunkin Donuts is joining a growing list of businesses reducing their store hours amid the Coronavirus pandemic. They are even going a step further by removing all tables and chairs from dining areas and patios.

In an official release from Dunkin's CEO David Hoffman, he says counter service will still be available, but encourages customers to use the drive-thru, curbside pickup through the Dunkin App, or 3rd party deliveries like GrubHub.

Inside the stores, Hoffman says the company has increased standards on the frequency of handwashing and cleaning procedures, including disinfecting high-use surfaces and high-traffic areas. Reducing store hours and the removal of tables and chairs is meant to reinforce social distancing and allow employees to spend more time with their families

While these new steps will be in place nationwide at Dunkin Donuts' locations, franchisees are also being given the option to temporarily close some locations in markets where there are other Dunkin’ restaurants nearby.

Here's the entire press release.