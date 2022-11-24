Here’s How To Help Out Dogs This Holiday Season In Upstate New York

The Rock of Central New York, 96.9 WOUR needs your support this holiday season helping out dogs all over Central and Upstate New York.

Let's be honest, we know you like your dog’s more than most people. In support of your love, WOUR has teamed up with Steet Ponte Nissan for Dudes for Dogs.

What Is Dudes For Dogs?

WOUR will be selling Dudes for Dogs Bandana’s over the course of the holiday season. All the proceeds will be shared with local animal shelters here in the Utica, Rome, and Herkimer areas. WOUR will also be collecting food, toys and blankets that you can drop off at our studio in Marcy and at Steet Ponte Nissan on Commercial Drive.

So, buy a bandana, drop off some food and help support our local animal shelters. It's Dudes for Dogs this holiday season thanks to Steet Ponte Nissan , and 96-9 WOUR.

Where To Buy These Bandanas?

Here's a look at our schedule so far of broadcasts where WOUR will be out and about, and where you can buy the bandanas:

Dec. 3rd - Steet Ponte Nissan 10a-2p

Dec. 4th - Sunday Music Woodland

Dec. 8th - Trivia - Woodland

Dec. 10th - Ugly Sweater Party Woodland

Dec. 11th - UCFC Opening Game - Utica Aud

Dec. 15th - Trivia - Woodland

Dec. 16th - Comets Game - Utica Aud

Dec. 18th - Sunday Music - Woodland"

We will let you know more on times, and add other dates as the month continues.

Peep The Profiles: Central New York Pups Are Looking For Love Is it puppy love or could you possibly be together fur-ever? Here's what you'd see if there was a dating app for dogs. Would you swipe left, or right?

The Top 10 Most Common NY Dog Names of 2022 (Male) As "man's best friend", dogs deserve the utmost respect, starting with giving them a suitable name. See what other New Yorkers are naming their male furry friends.