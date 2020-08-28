Dude! Take A Look Inside The New York Catskills’ ‘Trippiest House’

This tower house right outside Woodstock just screams hippies and free love. You can just imagine the designer firing up a "J" and saying, "You know what would be cool? A tower house."

The unique house in the Catskills was the creation of artist John Kahn over 15 years. John worked closely with Muppet creator Jim Henson designing and building sets for the Fraggle Rock Touring Company. The house looks like something right out of the Muppets or Fraggle Rock.

The current asking price for this awesome house is $1.2 million.

You can find out more about New York Trippiest house at Keller Williams Realty.