Drone Company Coming to Syracuse Will Create Jobs Here

More drones will soon be flying over the airspace between Syracuse and Rome.

Blue White Robotics, a company formed by a group of Israeli Air Force veterans in Tel Aviv in 2017, is attracted to Central New York for a vareity of reasons. They plan to establish a command center in downtown Syracuse with financial assistance from the state. And new jobs will be created.

The drone company is using grants and tax credits from numerous New York State development organizations, and has secured millions of dollars from private investors. Also, the Israeli outfit was "attracted to Central New York by its ability to test and certify its technology in a 50-mile drone corridor being developed between Syracuse and Rome," according to Syracuse.com.

Blue White Robotics will be stationing an operations, marketing and sales team at the Technology Garden downtown on Harrison Street, and they'll create up to 30 positions during the next five years.

Headquartered in Israel, according to Syracuse.com, "Blue White Robotics has developed technology that allows a single command center to operate multiple remotely piloted drones." Here are some of the business sectors the company targets:

Agriculture

Public transportation

Energy

Mining

Emergency first responders

On the Blue White Robotics website, their stated mission is "Enabling Autonomous Future." They've been working closely with Dropcopter, a Syracuse business which uses drones to pollinate orchards.