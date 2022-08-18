An arrest has been made after a months-long investigation into a fatal crash that happened in May.

The New York State Police based at the Oneonta barracks and the NYSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) say that the driver of the passenger vehicle involved in the incident, 39-year-old Adam S. Bright of East Meredith, New York, was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

The crash was a head-on collision between a minivan and tractor trailer that took place at approximately 4:00am on May 26, 2022 on State Highway 23 in Davenport.

Bright, the driver of the minivan, had been airlifted to the hospital for treatment of injuries that police say were non-life-threatening.

In a written release from the NYSP, authorities say, "Bright’s passenger, Stacey M. Stachow, age 43 of Meredith died at the scene of the crash. The operator of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at a local hospital."

Following their investigation, troopers took Bright into custody on August 17, 2022. The NYSP says that he was arraigned before the Hamden Town Court, charged with the following:

Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (class B felony)

Aggravated Vehicular Assault (class C felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree (class E felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree (misdemeanor)

Driving While Impaired by Drugs (misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (misdemeanor)

Bright was sent to the Delaware County Jail and will answer the charges in court at a future date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

