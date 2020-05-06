Drive Thru The State Fair Food Fest This Weekend

The iconic fair food stand, Pizza Fritte, have gathered for several weekends now to serve to customers as a drive-thru. Now, they have roped in two other iconic fair food stands to create 'The State Fair Food Fest.'

Everyone is really bummed about the reality that is likely: the Great New York State Fair being cancelled for 2020 due to coronavirus.

Though it hasn't been officially cancelled Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in one of his press briefings last week that it wouldn't be a good idea.

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday you can get your hands on food from not only Pizza Fritte, but also Big Kahuna and Ashley Lynn Winery part of the State Fair Food Fest Drive-Thru.

Everyone knows Big Kahuna for their crazy combinations. During the 2019 fair, they unveiled the 'Big Kahuna Donut Dog' consisting of a hotdog wrapped in bacon with a maple glazed Long John donut serving as the bun. They also created 'Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Fries' and 'Caramel Crack Fries' for the 2019 fair season. But for the drive thru, they will be serving their famous sausage sandwiches and gyros, along with french fries.

Those who love Ashley Lynn already know they'll be serving up wine slushies, but they'll also have regular slushies for the kids to enjoy.

Where exactly is the drive-thru taking place? At the Orange Lot on the NY State Fairgrounds.

For now, state officials say the fair is on as planned from Aug. 21 to Sept. 7. You might want to head out to the drive thru this weekend just in case to get your fair food fix.