Is Drinking Your Own Urine the Key to ‘Eternal Youth’? One Man Sure Thinks So…

Every year, cosmetics companies spend millions of dollars on marketing to try to sell you on the latest elixir promising a youthful glow. However, one man swears by a free product which he believes is the key to "eternal youth": urine!

Harry Matadeen has been ingesting his own urine since 2016. He claims the practice has improved his mental health, including his social anxiety, and even made him look 10 years younger, according to Mirror.

The 34-year-old told the tabloid his anxiety improved almost immediately after he started drinking his own pee.

"I felt a new sense of peace, calm and determination. I thought, 'Wow, I can make it for free and always keep myself in this happy state,'" he told the outlet, adding that "from the moment I drank the urine, it woke up my brain and removed my depression."

Harry noted he drinks 200 milliliters of his "super clean" bodily beverage, which he typically stores for up to a month.

"Fresh urine is never as bad as you imagine — it is neutral smelling and not a bad taste unless you are really toxic," he explained. "But the aged urine is always smelly and the taste is a refined and acquired one. I’ll just say it takes some getting used to!"

Harry shared he enjoys "the smell and taste of my aged urine now, due to neuro-association of what benefits and joy it gives me after I take it into my system."

Although Harry swears by the supposed miracle elixir, his family is repulsed by it.

"My family never approved of it and thought it disgusting from the beginning. My sister doesn’t speak to me and one reason is my partaking in urine therapy," he said. "I've chosen all of my friends now and all of them either do aged fresh urine therapy or approve of it. If they didn't I wouldn't have them as friends — simple as that."

As well as sipping on his own urine, Harry also rubs the liquid on his face as part of his skincare routine.

"Urine has made me look a lot younger. Drinking the aged urine has revitalized my face to its youthful years and when I rub it on my face, the difference is instant and obvious," he told the outlet. "My skin is young, soft and glowing. Aged urine is the best food for the skin that I have found to date. When you rub it on, it softens the skin and keeps it youthful and elastic."

Harry swears his "urine therapy" is the "secret to eternal youth," adding that he secretly uses his pee in public to refresh his face.

"Sometimes when I’m in the urinals and no one is watching I will cup my hand and splash the fresh urine I am excreting on my face and rub it in," he said. "Urine therapy has changed my life."

According to Dr. Jeff Foster, who spoke to the Mirror, there is "no known reported health benefits from either drinking or rubbing your own urine onto your body (or anyone else’s urine)."

"Urine is a waste product that contains about 90 percent water. The rest is ammonia and salts, some bacteria and other waste products," the doctor shared. "Orally, it is much worse — it can actually speed up the dehydration process and potentially introduce bacteria."

Disclosure: PopCrush does not advise consuming bodily fluids of any kind. Please consult with your doctor before trying any questionable beauty regimens, especially those involving human waste.