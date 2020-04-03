Dog Rescued After 40 Mile Drive Trapped Under Owner’s Vehicle

Zeke, a 2 year-old beagle is lucky to be alive after going on a 40 mile drive, trapped under a vehicle.

Zeke crawled under his owner's vehicle and became stuck. "He had been trapped there for an extended period of time and traveled at least 40 miles," according to the Rochester Fire Department.

Firefighters worked to remove Zeke before reaching out to Lollipop Farm who dispatched staff to assist. "The Veterinarian who responded was able to evaluate Zeke and the decision was made to sedate him so he could be removed safely and treated for his injuries."

Zeke is expected to make a full recovery.

Photo Credit - Rochester Fire Department