Do You Eat Fiddlehead Ferns?

Fiddleheads or fiddlehead greens are the furled fronds of a young ostrich fern. The young shoots look like tiny scrolls popping out of the dirt and are only available for a short time in the spring.

When foraging for fiddleheads, it's important to only harvest a few out of the cluster, or the fern will die.

Many consider fiddleheads a delicacy. They're found in the wild in certain parts of the U.S. and Canada and sometimes sold in supermarkets. We found these at Hannaford.

Fiddleheads are found in woodland areas near streams in dense clumps. Remember, only pick a few, so you don't kill the fern.

Fiddleheads can be sautéd, boiled, or steamed right after harvest. The Spruce Eats describe the tase of fiddleheads as a grassy, springlike flavor with a hint of nuttiness. Some say they taste like a cross between asparagus and young spinach.

Here's what you had to say about fiddleheads:

Mary Ellen Brown McMullen: Newly sprouting fern also called fern diddles. They are delicious!!

Dave Koegel: A beer, an IPA I believe, fiddleheadbrewing.com.

Kate Mondi: It's a baby fern, picked out in the woods before they sprout up into a fern. Saute with oil and garlic; they're so good!

Dave Wheeler: The top of a fiddle guitar.

Kevin Keating: Also a brewing company in VT and a restaurant in Chenango

Michelle Maneri: It's a fern! Or a beer... depends on who you talk to!

Beth Coombs: Isn't it an unfurled plant that tastes like your front lawn clippings?

Lorraine Garland-Chapman: A Charlie Daniels fan? LOL

Jane Mcintosh-Martin: A fern. Very early In the spring, when they are sprouting, they have a curled top that resembles a fiddle.

Bill Klaiber: An early fern when it first pops up. Delectable

Please share your favorite fiddlehead recipes with us in the comments.

