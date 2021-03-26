Do Not Arrive More Than 30 Minutes Before COVID Vaccine Time
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is reminding residents who have a second-dose appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the county-operated POD’s this weekend not to arrive more than 30 minutes before their scheduled time.
Picente says if you do, you’ll have to wait outside the POD until your designated time before you’ll be allowed in the line to be vaccinated.
In order to save time, you can fill out a county consent form and bring it with you to your appointment.
The form can be found at ocgov.net.
