If your license, registration or inspection is about to expire, the DMV is giving extensions.

All New York licenses, don Driver ID's, and registrations with an expiration date of March 1, 2020 or later are extended, according to the DMV. Inspections due in March 2020 are extended until further notice as well.

DMV Field Offices, Road Test Sites, and Traffic Violations Bureaus are closed, and certain DMV services are temporarily unavailable. You can do many things online, without an office visit. See all the DMV transactions you can do online.

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news

