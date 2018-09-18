If you’re going to compete with Netflix, pretty much the biggest and baddest cat in the streaming video industry, it’s not going to be easy. So when Disney launches their own streaming service next year, it will require some significant content to attract customers. Yes, everyone loves the classic Disney library. Sure, they’ll enjoy rewatching catalog titles they love. But it’s going to take something big to really bring in the masses.

That’s why a new report in Variety was probably inevitable, if still very intriguing. It claims that Disney wants to bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the service — and to do so with characters fans already recognize from existing MCU movies who maybe haven’t gotten enough time in the solo spotlight to date:

Disney is enlisting Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as the company prepares to launch its upcoming streaming service. The entertainment giant is in early development on an ambitious plan for a number of limited series centered on popular characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These series will likely include shows centered on Loki and the Scarlet Witch, along with other beloved superheroes who have yet to appear in their own standalone movies.

I know your next question, because it was mine too; Variety says that the movie actors who play these characters ( Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen , in these cases) “are expected to play them in the streaming shows.” If so, that would be a major get for the site — particularly a Loki show with Hiddleston, a fan favorite who has stolen pretty much every Marvel film he’s appeared in. Supposedly these limited series would run six or eight episodes.

The new Disney streaming service is tentatively scheduled to launch near the end of 2019. Other already announced projects for it include a Star Wars TV series from Jon Favreau, and a live-action version of the Disney animated classic Lady and the Tramp.