Matt Groening has been delivering delightful animated comedy to our TV screens for 30 years, and he’s not slowing down anytime soon: The latest series from the creator of The Simpsons and Futurama is heading to Netflix …and back in time, for a medieval-set adventure called Disenchantment . Ahead of the August premiere, Netflix has released the first trailer for Groening’s latest endeavor, which features his signature animated style along with some very familiar voices.

As boasted in the first trailer for Disenchantment , Groening has tackled the present and the future, so there’s only one place left to go: the past. In his new series, “viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.”

Broad City ’s Abbi Jacobson leads the voice cast as Bean, with Nat Faxon as Elfo and the great Eric Andre as Luci. With an ensemble that also includes Groening faves like Billy West, John DiMaggio, Maurice LaMarche and Tress MacNeille, it’s easy to imagine Disenchantment as a medieval version of Futurama — and that’s not a knock.

Disenchantment will hit Netflix on August 17.