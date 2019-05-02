Did You Know You Can’t Wager $69 on Jeopardy?
Did you know that there are certain wagers that Alex Trebek will shut right down?
I don't watch a whole lot of Jeopardy but maybe it would be a little more entertaining if they had some comic relief. Most of us know the basic rules of Jeopardy. Actually, I thought there was only one rule. You know, the answer has to be in the form of a question.
Apparently, there are rules on what you can wager.
According to Uproxx, former champion Ken Jennings was the reason the wager is no longer allowed after he wagered it in every single final jeopardy round.
Listen to the WRRV Morning Grind With Brandi and Nick weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 92.7/96.9 WRRV. Stream us live through the website, your Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WRRV mobile app.
