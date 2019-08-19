David Hasselhoff revealed details of his upcoming album, which contains elements of heavy metal and includes guest appearances by Todd Rundgren, Steve Stevens, Tracii Guns and others.

Open Your Eyes features some original songs and some covers, including a version of the Neil Diamond classic “Sweet Caroline” created in collaboration with Ministry leader Al Jourgensen. You can see the full track list below.

Blabbermouth reported that Knight Rider and Baywatch star Hasselhoff, 67, had confirmed the appearance of “a couple of heavy metal songs” on the LP earlier this year, adding: “Why not? Because I can. Because I want to.”

Last year Jourgensen told BIllboard: “I didn't even have to take acid, and I felt like I was trippin' balls. David Hasselhoff has a new album coming out, some originals and some covers, and for whatever reason — and this is the part that still perplexes me since I haven't met David Hasselhoff yet — he decided I would be the perfect person to mix this. So it's, like, 'I'm game! I'll take the challenge. This could be cool.' And sure enough, man, as soon as I heard it, I felt like I was on some of Timothy Leary's best MDMA I've ever been on.”

Open Your Eyes is released on September 27.

David Hasselhoff - ‘Open Your Eyes’ Track List

1. “Open Your Eyes” (feat. James Williamson)

2. “Head On” (feat. Elliot Easton)

3. “I Melt With You” (feat. Steve Stevens)

4. “Lips Like Sugar” (feat. A Flock of Seagulls)

5. “Heroes” (feat. Tyler Bates)

6. “Here I Go Again” (feat. Tracii Guns)

7. “Jump In My Car” (feat. Todd Rundgren)

8. “Rhinestone Cowboy” (feat. Charlie Daniels)

9. “If You Could Read My Mind” (feat. Ava Cherry)

10. “Sugar, Sugar” (feat. Steve Cropper)

11. “Mit 66 Jahren” (feat. Patrick Moraz)

12. “Sweet Caroline” (feat. Ministry)

13. “That's Life”