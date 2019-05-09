See Some of the Guitars David Gilmour Is Selling

David Gilmour will auction off more than 120 guitars from his collection on June 20.

A selection of his instruments is currently on display at Christie's in Los Angeles. We have an up-close look at 10 of the valuable instruments instruments below.

Some of the guitars have reached near mythic proportions in Gilmour's legacy, including a 1969 all-black Fender Stratocaster he used on most every Pink Floyd recording between 1973 and the mid-'80s, a candy-apple red Strat that was his primary guitar from 1988-2005 and a 1954 white model with gold parts and serial number 0001 that was given to him by Leo Fender.

Two other Stratocasters -- a 1954 sunburst and 1957 blue model believed to have been custom-made for Homer Haynes of country duo Homer and Jethro -- are also on display.

Gilmour is also showing off the 1955 gold Gibson Les Paul on which he played the "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2" solo, a 1958 Gretsch White Penguin and a 1950 Fender Broadcaster, the precursor to the Telecaster. Two acoustics, a 1971 Martin D12-28 12-string used on "Wish You Were Here" and a 1969 Martin D-35, round out the collection.

Christie's estimates all of the guitars will sell for between $5,000 and $150,000. Gilmour is donating all proceeds raised by the auction to charity. He said when the auction was first announced that the money "will be going to the larger needs of famine relief, homelessness and displacement of people throughout the world. We are going to work on the best way and the best balance of making what this raises do as much good on this planet as it can.”

The collection can be viewed, free to the public, through May 11. The guitars will be at Christie's New York location from June 14-19. For full details, visit Christie's website .