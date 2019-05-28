Robert Plant and David Gilmour Announce New Podcasts

Robert Plant and David Gilmour are returning to the airwaves – this time as podcasters.

Plant's show, titled Digging Deep , debuts on June 3 via all major streaming platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, YouTube and Acast. Gilmour will play host to three podcasts tied in with an upcoming charity auction of his classic guitars.

The former Led Zeppelin frontman plans to focus on his sweeping musical journey. “Making records is a very personal experience,” Plant said in a clip from the podcast. “I was so desperate to get away from that environment, and I was saying, 'Let's get out of here.' But then, now and again down the line, opening up some of the songs and looking back at 'em, I marvel at some of it. The players in the room were, like, outta sight.”

Plant promises a diverse playlist, saying he'll select “some songs from here and there along the way, mixing constant shifts of sand and intention.”

The podcast announcement follows news that a new Led Zeppelin documentary is in the works . Plant was interviewed, along with Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones ; archived comments from the late John Bonham are also to be included.

Meanwhile, Gilmour described the guitars he's selling as “tools of the trade” that have “served me very well.” Among those featured in the treasure trove of more than 120 instruments is the familiar black Stratocaster that Gilmour used on a string of classic Pink Floyd albums. You can listen to a trailer for the new podcast below:





The Best Song From Every Pink Floyd Album