David Bowie ‘80s Box Set Includes Unreleased Music

The fourth in a series of David Bowie box sets will focus on his output from 1983 to 1988 and include previously unreleased music.

Loving the Alien will arrive on Oct. 21 in 15-LP and 11-CD editions, complete with a book containing unpublished pictures and notes by studio collaborators Nile Rodgers, Hugh Padgham, Mario McNulty and Justin Shirley-Smith.

You can see the full list of contents, including track listings for the new albums, below.

Covering Bowie’s most commercially successful period, the set contains newly remastered versions of Let’s Dance , Tonight , Never Let Me Down and Glass Spider (Live Montreal ’87) . Also featured is the previously unreleased live album Serious Moonlight , plus a compilation of remixes titled Dance, and Re:Call 4 , which includes alternate versions and soundtrack material from movies including Labyrinth , Absolute Beginners and When the Wind Blows .

There’s also a new mix of Never Let Me Down , created after Bowie commissioned a remix of the song “Time Will Crawl” in 2008 and then expressed the desire to “redo the rest of that album.”

Loving the Alien follows the first three box sets: Five Years (1969–1973) , Who Can I Be Now? (1974–1976) and A New Career in a New Town (1977–1982) .

David Bowie, 'Loving the Alien (1983-1986)' Contents

'Let’s Dance'

'Tonight'

'Never Let Me Down'

'Never Let Me Down (2018)'

'Glass Spider (Live Montreal ’87)'

'Serious Moonlight (Live ’83)'

CD1

“Look Back In Anger”

“Heroes”

”What In The World”

“Golden Years”

“Fashion”

“Let’s Dance”

“Breaking Glass”

“Life On Mars?”

“Sorrow”

“Cat People (Putting Out Fire)”

“China Girl”

“Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)”

“Rebel Rebel”

CD2

“White Light / White Heat”

“Station To Station”

“Cracked Actor”

“Ashes To Ashes”

“Space Oddity”

“Young Americans”

“Fame”

“Modern Love”

'Dance'

“Shake It” (Re-mix aka Long Version)

“Blue Jean” (Extended Dance Mix)

“Dancing With The Big Boys” (Extended Dance Mix)

“Tonight” (Vocal Dance Mix)

“Don't Look Down” (Extended Dance Mix)

“Loving The Alien” (Extended Dub Mix)

“Tumble And Twirl” (Extended Dance Mix)

“Underground” (Extended Dance Mix)

“Day-In Day-Out” (Groucho Mix)

“Time Will Crawl” (Dance Crew Mix)

“Shining Star (Makin’ My Love)” (12” mix)

“Never Let Me Down” (Dub/Acapella)

'Re:Call 4'

CD1

“Let's Dance” (single version)

“China Girl” (single version)

“Modern Love” (single version)

“This Is Not America” (Theme from The Falcon And The Snowman )

“Loving The Alien” (re-mixed version)

“Don't Look Down” (re-mixed version)

“Dancing In The Street” (Clearmountain mix)

“Absolute Beginners” (from Absolute Beginners )

“That’s Motivation” (from Absolute Beginners )

“Volare” (from Absolute Beginners )

“Labyrinth Opening Titles/Underground” (from Labyrinth )

“Magic Dance” (from Labyrinth )

“As The World Falls Down” (from Labyrinth )

“Within You” (from Labyrinth )

“Underground” (from Labyrinth )

CD 2

“When The Wind Blows” (single version) (from When The Wind Blows )

“Day-In Day-Out” (single version)

“Julie”

“Beat Of Your Drum” (vinyl album edit)

“Glass Spider” (vinyl album edit)

“Shining Star (Makin’ My Love)” (vinyl album edit)

“New York’s In Love” (vinyl album edit)

“‘87 And Cry” (vinyl album edit)

“Bang Bang” (vinyl album edit)

“Time Will Crawl” (single version)

“Girls” (extended edit)

“Never Let Me Down” (7” remix edit)

“Bang Bang” (live - promotional mix)

“Tonight” (live) – Tina Turner with David Bowie

“Let's Dance” (live) – Tina Turner with David Bowie