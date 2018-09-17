Watch Dave Grohl Play Nirvana Classic With Trombone Shorty

Dave Grohl joined the jazz collective Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue for a performance of the Nirvana classic “In Bloom,” marking only the second time he’s played the song since the band broke up as a result of Kurt Cobain ’s death in 1994.

The Foo Fighters leader had previously returned to the drum kit to perform the Nevermind song during Nirvana’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. His latest delivery, which took place at the Voodoo Threauxdown Festival in Los Angeles over the weekend, featured a full complement of brass, guitars and percussionists alongside him.

You can watch the performance below.

Earlier this year Grohl said he heard enough Nirvana music around him without having to play any himself. “I don't put Nirvana records on,” he said. “I get in the car, they're on. I go into a shop, they're on."

He said he remembers "everything about those records; I remember the shorts I was wearing when we recorded them or that it snowed that day. ... Still, I go back and find new meanings to Kurt's lyrics. Not to seem revisionist, but there are times when it hits me. You go, 'Wow, I didn't realize he was feeling that way at the time.’”

In a later interview, he was asked about the “greatest misconception” surrounding the iconic band, and he replied that it was people believing the experience had always been a “bummer.”

"There were times when it was so outrageously hilarious and fun," he said. "Kurt had an amazing sense of humor, and Krist Novoselic , if you’ve ever spent time with him, is one of the funniest people you’ve ever met.”

Still, Grohl noted that being in the band had been like “living in a loud, distorted version of Monty Python – when it gets dark, it gets fucking dark.”