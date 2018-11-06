Dave Grohl’s Last Ambition: To Play With AC/DC

Dave Grohl said his last musical ambition was to play with AC/DC , after a career that’s seen him work or at least guest with almost all of his heroes.

The Foo Fighters leader was speaking at an event run by Swing Left, staged to encourage Americans to vote at the midterm elections today.

Asked about the “dream person” to play drums for, Grohl told Forbes , “AC/DC. That's my last one, that's it. Phil Rudd is back , though. If you dive back into their back catalog, that early shit, there was a little bit more dynamic, then they settled into the groove. That's the thing. And it's because of Phil Rudd. It's AC/DC, but that guy holds the key.”

Grohl then turned to his own experience of merging politics with music. “Growing up outside of Washington, D.C., the underground music scene there was always very political," he said. "So from the Dischord bands to a lot of the bands from the suburbs, if there was an event or a protest that involved music, it was usually one of our bands. So I played Amnesty International, I've marched with drums and stood outside of the South African Embassy, these punk percussion protests against Apartheid.”

He said he felt positive about watching younger generations of artists being politically active. “I remember when we played the Live Earth benefit 10 years ago … more than anyone I was thinking of my daughter,” he reported. “She was in the forefront of my mind, taking her generation into consideration. And so a lot of the issues everyone's talking about here apply to not only us, but my children. So as a father there is some responsibility to help.”

Grohl also argued in favor of “when they go low, you go high” as a political tactic. “I think someone has to hold a little bit of civility," he noted. "I remember when my father was working on Capitol Hill that on Sundays he would take me to this bar in Georgetown, called Nathan’s … it's sort of where a lot of the writers and PR guys and some politicians would come just to drink Scotch.

“And they would all talk and get along, people from both sides of the aisle could step outside of the office and come down to Nathan's and actually talk about stuff. I miss those days when people could sit down and really talk with each other. I think it's still possible.”