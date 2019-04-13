Last month, Disney completed its acquisition of 20th Century Fox, adding to its already formidable footprint an even greater hold on motion picture production and distribution. Their powers within the movie industry are almost unimaginable. And now they’re going to release Fox’s final X-Men movie — about a merger between two beings that combine to form a creature with powers that are almost unimaginable.

Life is funny sometimes.

Above, you will see the newest trailer for Dark Phoenix , with Jean Grey ( Sophie Turner ) once again turning to the dark side and turning on her allies in the X-Men when she becomes overwhelmed by god-like abilities. Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In DARK PHOENIX, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite -- not only to save Jean's soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.

Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on June 7.