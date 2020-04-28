Cuomo: NY State Fair Opening “Would Not Be Good”

During his press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo discussed the impact of attractive nuisances and the ability to reopen different regions of the state.

He said that the New York State Fair operating during the pandemic "would not be good."

“Breaks my heart, but they can’t, unless it’s done statewide and with neighboring states,” mentioning how the fair could potentially receive record breaking numbers. "People will get in their car and drive several hours.”

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Cuomo did not officially call the event off, but said it can’t happen unless the situation throughout the state improves significantly, working with neighboring states to put regulations in effect.

The fair is currently scheduled to run from Aug. 21 to Sept. 7, the first year extending the length of the event to 18 days.