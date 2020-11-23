County Health Department Hosting 13501 COVID-19 Testing Location

As COVID-19 numbers continue to surge the Oneida County Health Department is doing whatever they can to mitigate the problem. One way in which they've chosen to do this is by hosting a testing site for residents in the City of Utica.

The county is specifically targeting those Utica residents in the 13501 zip code. Officials say, "The testing is available only to those living in the 13501 zip code and is on an appointment-only basis from Nov. 23-25." The testing center is being set up at Union Station as a result of an increase in positive cases.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says, "I strongly encourage residents of 13501 who have recently attended gatherings of any kind, and did not adhere to the proper health precautions and protocols, to make an appointment and get tested."

The testing dates and times at Union Station include:

Monday, November 23, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, November 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, November 25, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Again, an appointment is necessary for you to be tested and you can make the appointment by visiting https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=6500061. Children under the age of 18 must be have a parent or guardian accompany them and sign consent to be tested.

Officials say, "Positive cases will be notified of how long they must remain in quarantine by the Oneida County health Department. As a reminder, if an individual is exposed to a positive case and on quarantine, a negative test does not mean that quarantine can be broken."

This testing comes on the heels of a weekend that saw slightly better numbers when it comes to positive cases, but not when it comes to hospitalizations. Oneida County officials announced 89 total new cases, including 55 on Saturday and 34 on Sunday. Tragically there were two deaths announced on Saturday, bringing the counties death toll since the Pandemic began to 141.

Hospitalizations rose significantly and as of Sunday there were 40 patients being treated in Oneida County. 33 patients are at MVHS and 7 are at Rome Memorial Hospital. 15 of those being treated are nursing home resident and 7 people are being treated outside the county.

County officials say as of Sunday there were 915 active positive cases. Health Department officials are encouraging the continued practice of social distancing, hand-washing and mask wearing to help curb spread.