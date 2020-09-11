The Oneida County Health Department has released another six locations in the Utica and Rome area where you may have come into contact with the COVID-19 virus.

We must remain vigilant about washing hands, wearing face masks correctly, and keeping your distance from others.

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 9/10/20

9/6/20

Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Place of exposure: Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church

Address of exposure: 1206 Lincoln Ave, Utica, NY 13502

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Michaels

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

Time of exposure: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Place of exposure: T.J. Maxx

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Kohl’s

Address of exposure: 8625 Clinton St., New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: HomeGoods

Address of exposure: 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Wagner Farms

Address of exposure: 5841 Old Oneida Rd, Rome, NY 13440

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/20/20

9/7/20

Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Place of exposure: Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church

Address of exposure: 1206 Lincoln Ave., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/21/20

If you were at the above locations on the date and times listed, then you should self-monitor for symptoms for two-weeks from the date of the potential exposure.