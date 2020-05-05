Coronavirus Exposures In Oneida County

Here are locations that were frequented by people who were infected with COVID-19.

Please check back as the coronavirus public exposures list will be updated daily.

If you were in any of the following stores during the time listed, you should self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms for 14 days and contact your health care provider if COVID-19 signs develop.

  • Low-risk is when the person was wearing a mask.
  • High risk is for someone who did not have their face covered while out in public.
  • You do not have to automatically self-quarantine unless noted otherwise.

WIBX reports a new executive order took effect on noon Friday, May 1, 2020, requiring people to wear masks in public places. Any business that allows the public to enter their establishments without a mask could face a fine of up to $2,000.

New Public Exposures in Oneida County 5/4/2020 Briefing:

  • April 29, 2020, Low Risk: Fastrac located at 384 N. Genesee Street in Utica between 10 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
  • On May 1, 2020, Low Rick: BJ's, 400 River Road in Utica between 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
  • Low Risk: Walmart, 710 Horatio Street, Utica. The person worked the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift from April 27 to May 3, 2020.

New Public Exposure Incidents in Oneida County 5/3 Briefing: 

  • April 21, 2020, Low Risk: Price Chopper, 1917 Genesee Street in Utica between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
  • On April 22, 2020, Low Risk: Price Chopper, 4535 Commercial Drive in New Hartford between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
  • On April 26, 2020, Low Risk: Price Chopper, 1790 Black River Boulevard in Rome between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

New Public Exposure Incidents in Oneida County 5/2 Briefing: 

  • April 24, 2020, Low Risk: Home Depot, 545 French Road in New Hartford between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.
  • April 25, 2020, Low Risk: Bargain Grocer, 1110 Lincoln Avenue in Utica between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
  • April 26, 2020, Low Risk: Lowe's, 710 Horatio Street in Utica between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

New Public Exposure Incidents in Oneida County 4/30 Briefing: 

  • April 25, 2020, Low Risk: Rite Aid, 1924 Genesee St. Utica between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
  • April 26 & 29, 2020, Low Risk: Price Chopper,1917 Genesee St. Utica between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively.
  • April 29, 2020, Low Risk: Colonial Laundromat,1502 Genesee St. Utica between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m

New Public Exposure Incidents in Oneida County 4/29 Briefing: 

  • April 25, 2020, Low Risk: Hannaford on Commerical Drive between noon and 2:00 p.m.
  • April 25, 2020, Low Risk: Walgreens on Commerical Drive between noon and 2:00 p.m.

New Public Exposure Incidents in Oneida County 4/27 Briefing: 

  •  April 20, 2020, Low Risk: Topps on Erie Blvd. in Rome between 2:00-3:00 p.m.
  • April 21, 2020, Low Risk: Price Rite on Bleeker St. in Utica on either April 21 or 22 between 2:00-3:00 p.m. (individual could not specifically recall the exact date they were at the store, officials said)
  • April 24, 2020, Low Risk: Walgreens on Kellogg Road in New Hartford between 5:00-6:30 p.m.
  • April 19, 2020, Low Risk: An employee of Walmart, 4765 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, between 1:00-10:00 p.m.

