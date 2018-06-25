Watch The Cornell Hawk Cam

Looking for a way to kill time at work? Why not watch a red tailed hawk cam from Cornell University?

A Red-tailed Hawk pair has been nesting above Cornell University’s athletic fields since at least the 2012. The college has decided to install cameras so many could watch and fall in love with these birds:

Red-tailed Hawks have dark eyes as newly-hatched birds that grade to brighter yellow as juveniles lead up to their first winter. As they age, older hawks' eye color reverts to a rich hair brown."

You can learn more on these amazing birds from Cornell .

BONUS VIDEO