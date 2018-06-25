Attempt To Escape Fort Stanwix During Operation Sabotage Stanwix

Fort Stanwix in Rome is hosting a one-day only experience where you and your group will have to solve puzzles and find clues to make it out of the fort before time runs out.

Operation Sabotage Stanwix is set for Saturday, July 7 at 9:30 a.m.

You and your group of up to 8 people will be locked into a single room at the Fort and then use your collective knowledge to complete a series of challenges to 'escape.'

Each group is given an hour to complete the challenges.

Larger groups can register for more than one slot to get your entire group the experience.

Book now though, slots fill up fast.

You can reserve your group's spot by calling 315-338-7730, or get more information at the Fort Stanwix Facebook page .

Another Sabotage Stanwix challenge is scheduled for September 29.

BONUS VIDEO