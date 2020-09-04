We know you love the food and restaurants in Central New York. You have missed it a lot since COVID hit. We want to help you dine out, or dine in, on a budget with Half Off Thursday. On Thursday September 10th, you'll be able to try Copperccino's Coffee House of Rome.

About Copperccino's

Copperccino's Coffee House is located in the heart of Rome's growing arts district. They are committed to serving premium coffee and coffee drinks from roasters in Central New York. They're proud to partner with local coffee roasters like Broaster's of Rome and Tug Hill Coffee Roasters of Lowville. Copperccino's also has a huge selection of tasty foods to pair with your favorite drinks, including sandwiches, soups, salads and baked goods.

How To Save With Half Off Thursday

Starting Thursday September 10th at 8AM, the Half Off Thursday deal of the week goes live. This week buy a $25 gift certificate for Copperccino's for only $12.50.